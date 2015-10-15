WASHINGTON Oct 15 The Federal Reserve must be
clear about its plans for interest rate policy but should not be
slave to mathematical formulas, New York Federal Reserve
President William Dudley said on Thursday.
For the Fed to effectively guide the economy, "households
and businesses need to be able to anticipate how the Federal
Reserve is likely to respond to evolving conditions," Dudley
said in prepared remarks for a panel in Washington.
Speaking alongside a top proponent of the idea that central
banks should follow clear rules, Dudley said such rules were
useful but they oversimplified how the economy really works.
A so-called Taylor rule, named after economist John Taylor,
who was also on the panel, would not have led the U.S. central
bank to cut rates as aggressively as it did at the outset of the
2007-2009 recession, Dudley said. That could have made the
economic crisis worse, he added.
"Prescriptive rules will wind up being behind the curve,"
said Dudley, who did not comment on the outlook for the economy
or monetary policy.
Dudley's remarks come at a time when many central bankers
are unclear over how to interpret recent economic data, which
has confounded some mathematical models that Fed officials use
to gauge where the economy is going. Fed officials have issued
very different interpretations of the data, raising uncertainty
over when the central bank will raise rates.
The debate over the ideas of Taylor, who has advised
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush on economic policy,
is also playing out in Congress where some Republicans want to
pass legislation to make the Fed follow specific rules when
setting policy.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other Fed officials have
criticized those calls as having the potential to tie the
central bank's hands during future economic crises.
