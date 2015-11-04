NEW YORK Nov 4 An influential Federal Reserve
official said on Wednesday he would like to see a bit more
growth in workers' wages in order for broader U.S. inflation to
rise to the central bank's 2-percent inflation goal.
"In the current environment we probably want to see a little
bit more in terms of wage inflation (which) is completely
consistent with our 2-percent inflation objective," New York Fed
President William Dudley told reporters.
"We recognize that inflation is well below our objective,"
he added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)