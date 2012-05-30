NEW YORK May 30 The underlying pattern of U.S.
employment growth still points upward, despite a slowdown in the
last two months, the influential head of the New York Federal
Reserve said on Wednesday.
William Dudley, president of the regional Fed bank, told
reporters he expects a "gradual decline" in the unemployment
rate "stretching out over next few years."
The U.S. jobless rate stood at 8.1 percent in April, a month
in which job growth slowed sharply, as it did in March. The May
jobs report is due from the government on Friday.
Dudley and other Fed officials have warned that a series of
scheduled tax rises and spending cuts at the end of this year
could spell trouble for the slow economic recovery and the labor
market.
On Wednesday, Dudley said that if no action is taken on this
so-called fiscal cliff, it would be a "huge shock" to the
economy and lead to a tightening of gross domestic product
growth of some 3 percent.