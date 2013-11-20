BRIEF-EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 pct stake in on Deck Capital Inc
* EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in on Deck Capital Inc as on March 31, 2017
NEW YORK Nov 20 Recent growth in the U.S. job market has been "ok" but not as strong as the Federal Reserve would like to see, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Wednesday.
Dudley, an influential official at the U.S. central bank, said workforce productivity will be a focus for the Fed and also a "wild card" in the prospects for overall gross domestic product growth. He predicted GDP growth would pick up to between a 2.5 to 3 percent pace next year, and yet stronger in 2015.
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
April 3 The Federal Reserve is inconsistent in the way it monitors big banks and that lack of consistency could make it difficult to identify emerging risks across banks, according to a study by auditors at the U.S. central bank released on Monday.