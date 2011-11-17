(Repeats to fix typo in headline) (Adds Dudley comment)

WEST POINT, N.Y. Nov 17 The trajectory of U.S. house prices is still a significant problem for the economic recovery and in the event of further monetary easing, purchases of mortgage-backed securities could be the best option, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

"If additional asset purchases were deemed appropriate, it might make sense to do much of this in the mortgage-backed securities market," said William Dudley, president of the New York Fed in a speech at the West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Dudley said the U.S. economic recovery is unacceptably slow and that it faces several obstacles into 2012.

"I expect growth of about 2.75 percent for 2012, not much higher," he said. "We also continue to face significant downside risks, mostly related to the stress in the eurozone."

"We cannot be satisfied with the current state of the economy or the outlook for the next few years," he said.

Dudley said that despite ultra-low interest rates and recent rounds of asset purchases the Fed was not out of policy tools, citing the potential for expanding the Fed's balance sheet still further.

Faced with the worst recession in decades, the Fed in late 2008 cut rates to near zero. It followed with the purchase of 2.3 trillion in debt in two consecutive rounds of extraordinary measures known as quantitative easing -- more familiarly dubbed QE1 and QE2 -- to spur a recovery.

Dudley acknowledged the "vigorous debate" among the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee members as to whether further monetary stimulus is needed but he said:

"I am convinced that all FOMC members are committed to taking whatever steps they deem would help advance the dual mandate of price stability and full employment."

Dudley acknowledged that tighter credit terms for households were also a head wind for the economy and reiterated a call to expand access to credit for home buyers. (Reporting by Ed Krudy; Editing by Padraic Cassidy and Andrew Hay)