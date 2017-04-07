NEW YORK, April 7 The Federal Reserve might in
the future avoid raising interest rates at the same time that it
begins the process of shrinking its $4.5 trillion bond
portfolio, prompting only a "little pause" in the central bank's
rate hike plans, an influential Fed official said on Friday.
"Presumably, at the time that you make the decision on the
balance sheet you might want to forego the decision on
short-term rates just to make sure that the balance sheet
doesn't turn out to be a bigger decision than you thought you
were making," New York Fed President William Dudley said at a
luncheon.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)