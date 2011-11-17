WEST POINT, N.Y. Nov 17 Easy monetary policy has its costs, but the benefits outweigh them in a deflationary environment, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

"There are costs and benefits of any action, and we certainly have the option of expanding our balance sheet further, but there are costs associated with that," said William Dudley, president of the New York Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Ed Krudy; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)