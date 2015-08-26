NEW YORK Aug 26 New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank is "a long way from" engaging in additional quantitative easing to prop up the economy.

In comments made at an event on the economic outlook, Dudley had earlier said recent turmoil in global financial markets made it seem less appropriate to hike interest rates in September. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)