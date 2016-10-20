NEW YORK Oct 19 The Federal Reserve will likely
raise interest rates later this year if the U.S. economy remains
on its current path, New York Fed President William Dudley said
on Wednesday, downplaying any market-related risks of tightening
policy in December.
"If the economy stays on its current trajectory I think ...
we'll see an interest rate hike later this year," Dudley said at
the Lotos Club.
Dudley, a permanent voter on policy and a close ally of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, added that a quarter-point hike later this
year "is not that big a deal," and he downplayed any risks
related to tightening policy in December when investors are
preparing for year-end.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler)