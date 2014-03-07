NEW YORK, March 7 It is reasonable for investors
to predict that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates some time around mid-2015, New York Fed President William
Dudley said on Friday.
Market expectations are for the Fed to raise interest rates
"sometime toward the middle of 2015," he said at Brooklyn
College. "I think those are a very reasonable set of
expectations based on what we know today, and our economic
forecasts."
Most market participants who closely follow the Fed, he
noted, are expecting a rate rise when the unemployment rate
falls to around 6 percent.