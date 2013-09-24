Sept 24 The Federal Reserve would not make large policy changes if Janet Yellen were to replace Ben Bernanke as chairman, an influential U.S. central bank official said in a television interview.

"I think it would be very consistent with the monetary policy that we've had in the past," William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, said in a Monday interview aired on CNBC Tuesday. "I would not see it as any large change in the monetary policy," he said according to the transcript.

Yellen, the Fed's vice chair, is considered the front-runner to replace Bernanke when his term expires at the end of January. On Monday, Reuters reported that President Barack Obama was unlikely to name Bernanke's successor this week.