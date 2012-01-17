Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System member Elizabeth Duke listens at a hearing of the Housing and Community Opportunity Subcommittee of the House Financial Service Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Governor Elizabeth Duke said on Monday that she was open to the U.S. central bank adopting an explicit inflation target, a step officials are expected to consider at a meeting later this month.

Establishing an inflation target "can help with thinking about and achieving" both of the Fed's objectives of promoting employment and containing inflation, Duke said in remarks prepared for delivery at the University of Richmond.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has long advocated the adoption of an inflation target as a way to keep self-feeding inflation expectations in check, and the idea has wide support within the central bank.

However, some critics worry it could impede the central bank's policymaking flexibility and could lead the Fed to focus more on stabilizing prices at the expense of promoting employment.

Duke acknowledged the criticisms and said the difficulty for the Fed "lies in communicating clearly" about sustainable employment without creating an impression that the Fed "is either establishing an unemployment target or ignoring that part of the mandate altogether."

The Fed could announce an inflation target as early as its January 24-25 meeting. Officials already provide quarterly economic projections that include their view of the desirable rate of inflation, which most officials have put in a 1.7 percent to 2 percent range.

But a target is seen as giving a specific, agreed-upon estimate.

Under Bernanke, the Fed has already taken a number of steps to become more transparent. For example, Bernanke now holds news conferences four times a year after monetary policy meetings.

The Fed is also due to start publishing forecasts for the path of the benchmark federal funds rate along with its quarterly economic projections after its meeting later this month.

Duke, whose term expires at the end of the month, said she was planning on staying at the Fed "for a while," but that she was "hesitant to make an open-ended commitment to stay for as long as it takes to fill the current vacancies" or until someone replaces her.

There are already two vacancies on the Fed's normally seven-person board. The White House has said President Barack Obama plans to nominate Harvard economist Jeremy Stein and former Treasury official Jerome Powell for those spots.

But Senate Republicans could move to block Obama's picks after he defied them and installed his nominees to head a new consumer financial protection agency and a panel that oversees labor disputes.

(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai, Editing by Gary Crosse)