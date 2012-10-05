WASHINGTON Oct 5 The housing bust has saddled
the United States with an "extraordinary" level of abandoned
properties that inflict heavy costs on the wider community and
government aid may be needed to tackle the problem, a top U.S.
central banker said on Friday.
"In order to see the robust economic recovery we all want,
we need to deal effectively with the large volume of vacant and
distressed properties throughout the country," said Federal
Reserve Board Governor Elizabeth Duke.
The Fed has cut interest rates to almost zero to boost
growth in the aftermath of the recession and vowed in September
to buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed bonds every month until
the U.S. labor market recovered.
In prepared remarks to a New York conference on the
distressed U.S. property market, Duke noted that although unsold
home inventory levels have declined as real estate has picked
up, the number of abandoned homes remains stubbornly high.
Quoting Census Bureau data, Duke said vacant homes for sale
had fallen to 1.6 million in the second quarter of 2012, versus
a 2 million peak in 2010, but pointed out there were still 2-1/2
times as many vacant homes out there, just not for sale.
"Some neighborhoods likely will not recover without the
assistance of government, and in this time of scarce resources,
it is critical that the public sector has the information and
tools necessary to ensure that any assistance that is provided
is effective," Duke said.
In a speech that dug into the details of where and why homes
became vacant, Duke identified three broad categories that
described most concentrations of abandoned U.S. homes:
post-housing boom neighborhoods, poorer inner city districts,
and less-obvious suburban communities in prolonged decline.
"Doubtless there will be costs associated with solving these
problems, but it is important to also consider the costs of
doing nothing," she said, citing lost tax-revenue and the cost
of demolition. "Ultimately, a policy of neglect will be just as
- or even more - costly than finding and implementing
constructive solutions to the vacancy issue."