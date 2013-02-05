BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited
WASHINGTON Feb 5 The U.S. economy is growing at a decent clip with help from a recovering housing sector, despite a weak reading on fourth-quarter gross domestic product, Federal Reserve Board Governor Elizabeth Duke said on Tuesday.
"I'm on the optimistic side on where we are," Duke said in response to questions following a speech on community banking. "There's some momentum building particularly in the area of housing."
* CNA announces Scott Weber as new general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: