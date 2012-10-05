WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. housing bust has
saddled the country with an "extraordinary" level of abandoned
properties, inflicting heavy costs on the wider community which
may warrant government aid to ease the problem, a top U.S.
central banker said on Friday.
"In order to see the robust economic recovery we all want,
we need to deal effectively with the large volume of
vacant and distressed properties throughout the country," said
Federal Reserve Board Governor Elizabeth Duke.
In prepared remarks to a New York conference on the
distressed U.S. property market, Duke noted that although unsold
home inventory levels have declined as real estate has picked
up, the number of abandoned homes remains stubbornly high.