WASHINGTON Jan 10 The Federal Reserve pumped a
record $88.9 billion into the U.S. Treasury last year, the
spoils of big profits made on its vast holdings of securities,
the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.
The Fed said the money was earned primarily from interest
payments on the securities in its multi-trillion dollar
portfolio of U.S. government debt and bonds related to the
housing industry.
Each year, the central bank sends its earnings, minus
operating costs and other expenses, to the Treasury.
The 2012 figure eclipsed the prior record of $79.3 billion
deposited into government coffers in 2010.
The Fed estimated its net income for last year at $91
billion.