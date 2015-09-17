By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Mohamed El-Erian, the chief
economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Thursday that the
Federal Reserve's decision to hold off on a rate hike reflects
policymakers' reluctance to add to international financial
fragility.
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged in a bow to worries
about the global economy, financial market volatility and
sluggish inflation at home, but it left open the possibility of
a modest policy tightening later this year.
"The Fed's decision to hold off on a rate hike reflects the
extent to which it is worried about further destabilization in
global financial condition spilling back and undermining the
U.S. recovery," El-Erian told Reuters. "They are reluctant to
add to international financial fragility - and they wish to
limit adverse spillback to the U.S. economy."
El-Erian said he thinks the Federal Reserve will hike at
some point this year "in the context of a concerted effort to
shift market expectations to focus on what will be the loosest
tightening in Fed history."
El-Erian added the U.S. central bank is operating without
the support of other policymakers. "And its models haven't done
a great job of predicting economic developments, and
understandably so given all the structural changes here and
abroad," he said.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said developments in a tightly linked
global economy had in effect forced the U.S. central bank's
hand.
"The outlook abroad appears to have become less certain,"
Yellen told a news conference after the Fed's policy-setting
committee released a statement following a two-day meeting.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)