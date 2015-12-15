By Tariro Mzezewa
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 15 Emerging market companies with
debt in dollars and revenue in sinking local currencies could
struggle as the U.S. Federal Reserve begins what is expected to
be a series of interest rate increases after years of easy money
policies.
The combination of weakening emerging market currencies,
rising U.S. rates and a strengthening dollar could create a
"perfect storm" of conditions to lead some emerging market
companies to sell assets and others to default in 2016.
"There has been a tremendous amount of emerging market debt
issued in dollars over the last decade, yet these same
corporations don't have revenue in dollars," Bonnie Baha, lead
portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital told the Reuters Global
Investment Outlook Summit in New York in November.
The currency mismatch - lots of dollar-denominated debt and
a low percentage of revenues in the U.S. currency - increases
the likelihood of a company failing to service its debt,
managers said. Some managers say this inability to pay off
dollar debt could spark the next emerging market crisis.
Year-to-date, emerging market financial and non-financial
corporates as well as sovereign debt issuance totaled $792
billion, according to the Institute of International Finance.
MSCI's broadest emerging market index is down 19
percent this year.
"As U.S. liquidity growth continues to slow, those emerging
market countries and corporations that are reliant on U.S.
dollar capital inflows for funding that have not undertaken the
necessary structural reforms will be unable to continue to
finance themselves, let alone repay the considerable amounts of
U.S. dollar debt that they have accumulated post-financial
crisis," said Atul Lele, chief investment officer at Deltec
International Group.
Managers who spoke with Reuters said they are reducing
allocation to emerging market companies that are heavily exposed
to commodities and energy in Brazil, Russia, Turkey and South
Africa.
"We've seen this play out before. Last year, when the West
put sanctions on Russia, Russian companies couldn't access U.S.
and European markets and had to pay debt due in the upcoming
year while the rouble was weakening," said Sammy Simnegar,
manager of Fidelity Investments' $3.4 billion Emerging Markets
Fund.
Simnegar is one of many managers who expect the Fed's
initial rate hike to only have a minimal effect on emerging
markets as the increase has been expected for several months and
priced into markets, shifting focus to how emerging market
corporates fare after subsequent rate hikes.
"What matters most to these countries is the pace of dollar
appreciation because that will impact interest, and that
interest has to be paid in dollars," said Luciano Siracusano,
chief investment strategist for WisdomTree Investments in New
York.
As of August, with revenue exclusively in reals, Brazilian
mall operator General Shopping's < GSHP3.SA> dollar debt equaled
7.1 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization. That was the highest in a group of 90 Latin
American companies with large dollar debt exposure, compiled by
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The Brazilian real has declined 46.17 percent
year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters data, and is expected
to keep falling through 2016.
"We have adjusted considerably in Brazil over the last year
or two given the twin deficits and political risk. Our
investments there are tactical or deep value based, but we are
considerably underweight," said Joel Wells, portfolio manager of
the Emerging Markets Real Estate fund at Alpine Woods Capital
Investors. Alpine Woods' funds own about $650,000 in the company
and Wells' fund has just 5bps worth of General Shopping. Wells
manages $600 million.
To be sure, some managers said they don't expect many
emerging market corporates with dollar-denominated debt to
default or even come close to defaulting because the Federal
Reserve will forecast rate increases.
"From what we're hearing from (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen, the
Fed will pursue increases at a slower pace and won't go above
one percent in 2016 because they realize the impact it'll have,"
said Roger Aliaga-Diaz, senior economist at Vanguard in Malvern,
Pennsylvania.
Additionally, many governments are creating laws that limit
external borrowing with the intention of lessening default risk.
Brazil and Russia raised rates in an attempt to reduce capital
outflows while the Turkish central bank cut short-term foreign
exchange borrowing and Indonesia introduced new rules that make
it harder for corporations outside the financial sector to issue
foreign debt.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Nick Zieminski)