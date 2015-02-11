(Updates with Reuters poll in paragraph 4)
By Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 11 Officials at
the Federal Reserve are debating a historic shift in one of its
core economic gauges that could lead the central bank to move
even more slowly than now thought once it lifts its rates from
rock bottom levels.
According to interviews with half a dozen current and
former Fed policymakers and staff, the concept that the economy
can produce far lower levels of unemployment without stoking
inflation is being built into Fed models and becoming
increasingly entrenched in the central bank's views.
That shift may not delay the timing of the Fed's first rate
increase, still expected in mid-year. But it does offer Chair
Janet Yellen a good reason to move at a snail's pace from then
on to bring as many people as possible back to work and to push
inflation back up to the Fed's 2-percent target.
Fed policymakers' December projections show most expect the
Fed's benchmark rate to rise to 2.5 percent or above by the end
of 2016 from the 0-0.25 percent range now. A Reuters poll on
Wednesday also showed firming expectations that the Fed will
pull the trigger in June.
On Monday, Fed governor Jerome Powell became the latest of
policymakers to suggest the "natural" rate of unemployment, also
referred to as a level of full employment, had fallen.
"Maybe the natural rate is lower...That it is five (percent)
or even lower," Powell said. That would be significantly below
current unemployment rate of 5.7 percent and the 5.2 percent to
5.5 percent range Fed officials have recently estimated as the
level of unemployment at which inflation is likely to increase.
LOWER DESTINATION
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the question of
the true level of full employment will come into focus when the
Fed will have to decide whether to allow unemployment to drift
to unusually low levels to push inflation towards its target.
"I am quite open to the idea that the destination we are
trying to get to is lower than we have cited in the past," he
said on Friday.
The chiefs of the Boston Fed and the Minneapolis Fed have
also said they are considering lowering their estimates, as did
several staff at other Fed branches who declined to be quoted,
in line with the central bank's policy for briefing the media.
For months, Fed policymakers have been puzzling over how the
accelerating economy kept adding jobs but failed to spur wage
and price increases that would cement the recovery and allow
them to wind-down crisis era policies.
Now, there is growing sense that the point where the job
market tightens enough to start pushing up wages and prices may
be further away than earlier thought.
The U.S. central bank has no official target for full
employment - generally expressed as the unemployment rate that
is consistent with stable prices. But accurately estimating it
is critical for the Fed, given its mandate is to safeguard
economic conditions that allow maximum employment consistent
with stable prices that the bank defines as 2 percent inflation.
Since the 1960s estimates of that "natural rate of
unemployment" have averaged 6.3 percent, according to data
published quarterly as part of the Fed's main economic model.
Beginning in 2013, however, its staff has been marking that
rate down, from 5.6 percent to 5 percent by late last year. That
may lead regional Fed presidents and board members to cut their
quarterly estimates due next month.
Research at several Fed banks, both published and
unpublished, puts the estimate as low as 4.7 percent.
The possible reasons, according to Fed policy makers and
staff, range from a structural downshift in growth, an aging
workforce less likely to job-hop, and the sense that there are
many people willing to rejoin the labor force and work for less.
Another explanation is the rise in the number of workers who
choose to work part time, which helps lower both labor costs and
the unemployment rate.
Many economists now also believe that low inflation
expectations are so deeply rooted they act as a cap on wages and
prices.
Those policymakers and Fed researchers who estimate a lower
"non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment" believe those
and other scars of the 2007-2009 financial crisis have allowed
the unemployment rate to slide from 10 percent without much
evidence of a run-up in wages or prices.
Despite an addition of a million jobs between October and
December, wages in the 12 months to December rose just 2.2
percent, a historically slow pace.
"Wage inflation has been well below the level that would be
consistent with 2 percent price inflation," Powell said. Wage
growth, he said, would need to accelerate to perhaps 3.5 percent
- the target inflation rate plus the expected increase in
productivity - before it nudges up inflation.
SHIFT IS NOT YET SEALED
Not all Fed policymakers have changed their minds, however.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, for example, said last
week she was sticking with her current estimate of 5.5 percent.
Coming out of the recession, Fed policymakers were jacking
up their estimates of the normal jobless rate to account for
growing ranks of long-time unemployed who might lack skills
sought by employers.
But as unemployment plunged with no sign of wage or price
rises, they shifted those down. For example, San Francisco Fed
President John Williams - a policy centrist with views largely
aligned with those of Yellen - recently put his estimate at 5.2
percent, while two years ago he thought it was around 6 percent.
Even so, Williams has in his past research warned against
relying too heavily on estimates of the natural rate to dictate
policy because of the uncertainty around those estimates.
(Editing by David Chance and Tomasz Janowski)