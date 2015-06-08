SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 Millions of U.S. workers
keen on full-time work but stuck in part-time gigs may find
their job woes persist no matter how long the Federal Reserve
keeps interest rates near zero, a study published Monday by the
San Francisco Fed suggests.
The number of involuntary part-timers rose sharply after the
recession, and in the years since has stayed relatively large
even as the unemployment rate itself has dropped.
Some economists, including some policymakers at the Fed,
have assumed that such workers represent labor market "slack"
and that their numbers will shrink as the labor market heals.
Easy monetary policy, in this view, will boost demand for
labor and help people who want full-time jobs find them.
The San Francisco Fed study attributes more of the rise in
involuntary part-timers to permanent changes in the labor market
than previous estimates have.
"Involuntary part-time work may remain significantly above
its pre-recession level as the labor market continues to
recover," wrote Rob Valletta and Catherine Van Der List, both
economists at the San Francisco Fed.
The finding has important implications for monetary policy,
because it suggests the U.S. economy may be closer to full
employment than otherwise thought.
Before the crisis, involuntary part-timers made up only
about 3 percent of the labor force. In May, they accounted for
about 4.25 percent, government figures released on Friday show.
Structural factors, the study's authors found, have lifted
the rate of involuntary part time work by as much as 1.25
percentage points since 2006.
If the findings prove correct, what had been previously been
seen as an unusually high number of involuntary part-timers is
better understood as the new normal for the U.S. labor market.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)