By Howard Schneider
ALEXANDER CITY Ala. Nov 4 As gleaming new
factories turn out Airbus aircraft and Hyundai
cars in Alabama's urban centers, this small town
that once was home to Russell Athletics shows the dilemma now
faced by U.S. policymakers.
Economic recovery has spread wide, with 34 states reaching
new employment highs this year and thousands of counties now
close to unemployment rates of the boom years earlier this
decade, according to a Reuters analysis of federal data.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has played a central role in
engineering that recovery and has become progressively less
worried about the nation's job market, interpreting the slowdown
in payrolls' growth as a sign of near-full employment.
But Russell's abandoned headquarters in Alexander City
stands as a reminder of forces the Fed's massive easy money
campaign is ill-equipped to confront. What is needed now is more
akin to hand-to-hand combat, state and local officials say.
What Alexander City could use, for example, is a $4 million
rail spur to connect its industrial parks with the nearby rail
line, or more state help in paying the grading and utility
connection costs to entice would-be investors, says former mayor
Don McClellan.
Or perhaps, he suggests, programs to boost the community
college's retraining of mid-career workers among thousands who
lost jobs as Russell's operations wound down for good after a
2006 takeover by Berkshire Hathaway.
"It is much harder to recruit here," says McClellan, now
regional development chief.
"When the state lands white collar jobs, it is in the metro
areas."
As 2016 presidential candidates from billionaire Donald
Trump to Bernie Sanders square off over the economy, the debate
is not just about the number of jobs. The contenders and Fed
officials alike also fret about sluggish wage growth, low
productivity and the quality of positions being created.
Yet Fed officials, who discuss whether to raise rates for
the first time in a decade, recognize that for all their power
they may lack the tools to address such concerns.
"An interest rate hike is not going to affect job training
in Macon County, Georgia," said David Wiczer, an economist at
the St. Louis Fed who studies labor market issues.
HEALING SCARS AND DARK SPOTS
U.S. state and county statistics show the spread of
recovery, allaying some of the fears about permanent scars from
the crisis. But they also show some persistent spots of high
unemployment.
Among more than 800 large counties surveyed annually by the
U.S. Census, nearly 700 had by last year virtually returned to
2007 unemployment rates - a group that has most likely grown
given a steady climb in payrolls this year. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1Wm3hcB)
Some states, however, continue to struggle, whether with
legacies of uneven development and racial segregation, or
longer-term changes in the U.S. and global economies. Alabama
and nine other states , accounting for just over 16 percent of
national economic output both have yet to return to pre-crisis
employment levels and have above-average unemployment
rates.(Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1Wm32y7)
In West Virginia, coal mine closures have weighed on
employment for more than three decades; in Illinois and
Pennsylvania the decline of heavy manufacturing has left its
mark. In Alabama, the loss of textile jobs has swelled
unemployment rolls, while jobless rates in a dozen or so heavily
African American "Black Belt" counties remain in the teens.
As of September, the state had about 57,000 fewer jobs than
in 2007, a 3 percent shortfall. Its labor force is down too and
its adult population growing slower than the country as a whole.
Alexander City is a case in point.
That this town of less than 15,000 ended up with an 85,000
square foot (7,900 square meter)Fortune 500 headquarters, with
an atrium waterfall and apartments for visiting executives, was
an accident of history.
What later became Russell Athletics began as a small sewing
operation that rose to national prominence making team-branded
sports jerseys. The company began shifting jobs overseas in the
late 1990s and closed its headquarters in 2010, leaving only a
token presence.
"When Russell started downsizing. ..we did not have big
brother to take care of us anymore," says McClellan.
To fill that void one needs well-targeted investments that
would not just create jobs in the near-term, but improve
productivity in the long run, local officials say.
Yet, unlike the Fed, which used its virtually unlimited
firepower to churn out trillions of dollars in monetary
stimulus, local, state and federal governments lack such leeway.
Political battles over the nation's debt ceiling hamper
federal spending while local authorities face hard budget
constraints.
A budget shortfall made Alabama dip into its education fund
this year to pay other expenses, while financial summaries show
the state's $1.3 billion transportation budget consumed mostly
with maintaining existing roads and bridges.
That leaves small-bore initiatives, such as $11.5 million in
training, small business support, investment incentives and
other projects announced last month for the "Black Belt"
counties.
Further to the north, in Alexander City, McClellan said the
region was expanding community college programs to retrain older
workers, and has recruited auto parts suppliers for the Hyundai
plant in Montgomery and a Kia Motors Corp. factory
just across the Georgia state line.
Spencer Lucker, spokesman for the Delta Regional Authority,
a small federal rural development agency for the Mississippi
Delta region, says Alabama's problems are typical - with pockets
of high unemployment where most new jobs are created by small
business start-ups.
"It is a general pattern across most of our states," Lucker
says. "What we have been focused on, is building out pockets of
entrepreneurship (and) it is a slow process."
