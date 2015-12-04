WASHINGTON Dec 4 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen has the clear signs she wanted of labor market healing to
push ahead with the first U.S. rate rise in a decade in
December, but may have a tougher time selling further hikes to a
skeptical board.
Yellen's hand against potential dissent at the Dec. 15-16
policy meeting was strengthened by Labor Department data on
Friday that showed employers hired 211,000 people in November
while even greater numbers joined the workforce.
Fed funds futures contracts imply a 79-percent chance that
the Fed will end seven years of near-zero interest rates when it
wraps up its December meeting and about even odds of a second
rate hike by March.
Beyond that the picture is more mixed. Interest rate futures
maturing in the second half of next year are rising slightly,
showing traders are wagering the Fed will manage no more than
two further hikes before the end of next year.
"You have an open debate between doves and hawks as to what
the pace of increases should look like," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York,
referring to the divisions drawn within the Fed over readiness
to tighten policy.
The Fed has appeared gun shy in raising rates twice already
this year, in June and September.
MIXED MESSAGES
The Fed's policymakers hold very different views of where
the central bank's benchmark rate will end next year, ranging
from less than zero to 3 percent, according to projections
released in September that were based on their views of
appropriate policy. The median outlook was for four
quarter-point hikes next year, while their views of the
long-term normal level range from between 3 percent and 4
percent.
Worryingly for a consensus-seeking Yellen, it is not just
traditional "doves" such as Governor Lael Brainard who are
questioning the pace of rate rises. Even some of the hawks, who
would typically worry more about inflation risks than weak
economic growth, are weighing a possibility that they may face a
long spell of sub-par growth and low inflation.
Yellen said this week that the process of rate increases
could be gradual but has yet to spell out what gradual means.
One driver for the pace of hikes will be whether inflation
picks up next year, and Friday's data suggested workers might
not be getting big enough raises for businesses to hike prices
much.
Average hourly earnings rose 2.3 percent in November from a
year earlier, down from 2.5 percent in October. Without more
inflationary pressures, policymakers likely want to raise rates
more gradually.
Friday's jobs report also highlighted Brainard's argument
that weakness in the global economy could constrain U.S. growth
more than policymakers currently anticipate. Manufacturing jobs,
which are among the most exposed to the global economy, actually
fell by 1,000 in November, the third drop in the last four
months.
"While this report can help justify a rate hike in December,
it can't justify anything more than a very gradual path of rate
hikes," said Brian Jacobsen, a portfolio strategist at Wells
Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir in Washington;
Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin and Rodrigo Campos in New
York; Editing by David Chance and Chizu Nomiyama)