By Howard Schneider
BAYTOWN, Texas, March 10 Plunging energy prices
robbed the Texas economy of an estimated 60,000 jobs last year,
as oil and gas companies put the brakes on production and
slashed investment, throwing engineers and geologists out of
work.
But the forest of construction cranes sprouting around this
petrochemical hub tell the flip side of the story, as some of
the same forces that drove down those prices sparked tens of
billions of dollars in investment in new processing plants to
take advantage of cheap and plentiful supplies of oil and gas.
Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are
building mammoth chemical crackers to process polyethylene from
natural gas, and logistics firms have created millions of new
square feet of warehouse space as they plan to ship the output
to the global plastics industry.
Rising chemicals output has contributed to record traffic at
the Houston Port Authority, and officials say the trend is
expected to continue. Throughout the Baytown area, which is on
the outskirts of Houston, an estimated $8 billion worth of
projects is expected to be finished this year and another $22
billion completed in 2017.
This has all propped up employment in Texas at an otherwise
difficult time. The positive impact on the overall U.S. economy
from the chemicals industry that this illustrates is also one of
the reasons the U.S. should avoid a downturn despite troubles
elsewhere in the world. That in turn should create the
conditions for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again
this year.
"They are shedding jobs upstream. That's the nature of the
business," said B.J. Simon, associate executive director of the
Baytown-West Chambers County Economic Development Foundation.
But "the opportunity to build these crackers just could not be
passed up...access to cheap feedstocks changed the whole
equation downstream."
Construction workers have jobs, new schools are being built
to handle a growing local population, a new Kroger Marketplace
store is being completed, and a partially vacant shopping mall
is being overhauled.
JOBS:THE FED'S NORTH STAR
The global economy may be sputtering, with weak demand one
of the reasons that oil prices have cratered. But the U.S. keeps
adding jobs, and at a rate consistent with the outlook from Fed
policymakers who expect growing U.S. payrolls will mean enough
domestic spending to keep the economy expanding overall.
Texas "lost a lot of energy jobs," said Dallas Fed research
head Mine Yucel, but the state "has been very resilient. I was
surprised."
Across the oil patch, there's a similar pattern of positive
trends offsetting bad news. Though low prices have crippled
investment in exploration and cut drilling rigs, overall
employment in Oklahoma continues to rise in a state that has
built large logistics and defense contracting industries.
In North Dakota, ground zero for the fracking boom, overall
employment has dropped, but the unemployment rate remains a
super-low 2.7 percent compared to the national average of 4.9
percent. The number is held down by an expected adjustment: just
as workers flocked to the state when vacancies were plentiful,
the labor force has declined as the jobs disappeared and workers
returned home.
These states represent a drop in the bucket compared to
Texas's $1.6 trillion, 12.5 million-job economy, a size
approaching that of Canada. Despite the oil downturn, the
unemployment rate is only 4.7 percent as non-energy companies
like fiber-optic manufacturer Applied Optoelectronics
expand in the state.
In a rough year for the oil business, the state as a whole
added 144,000 jobs in 2015, according to the Texas Workforce
Commission, with strong gains across the trade and hospitality
sectors, as well as professional services, health and education.
ROCKY START
The Fed meets next week to take stock of the U.S. economy
after a rocky beginning to the year.
A rate hike is not expected at the March meeting but the
central bank's post-meeting statement and fresh economic
projections from policymakers will provide important insight
into how worried the Fed is about the combined impact of cheap
oil and weak global demand on prospects for U.S. jobs, growth
and investment.
In an organization that prizes consensus under Chair Janet
Yellen, clear cracks have emerged: between Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer's recent statement that inflation is "stirring," for
example, and Fed Governor Lael Brainard's continued caution
about how the rest of the world may inhibit the U.S.
The Fed raised rates in December for the first time in a
decade and projections by its policymakers at the time showed
they expected four hikes this year. However, many investors and
analysts now feel the Fed may be stuck where it is for much of
the rest of the year.
The jobs growth figures provide a counterweight to that
view. The labor recovery has been going on for seven years now,
and whenever hiring has slowed in one sector of the economy
another has picked up the slack.
The early strength in commodity-based jobs that spread
across the fracking fields of North Dakota and Oklahoma gave way
over the past two years to a surge in construction, education
and health-related positions. Even in government, where
belt-tightening by local, state and federal agencies trimmed
payrolls coming out of the recession, employment is growing
again.
U.S. non-farm jobs growth has held at an average of 190,000
per month during the recovery. That's faster than anticipated
and strong enough to both accommodate new entrants to the labor
force and bring sidelined workers back into jobs.
There have been concerns that many of the jobs being created
were at the low end of the wage spectrum, in restaurants, hotels
and retail stores. But more recent analysis of
occupation and wage trends by Goldman Sachs showed that over the
past two years in particular job gains have been strongest in
higher-paying positions.
For a graph showing the composition of U.S. jobs growth in
In its most recent Beige Book release of anecdotal economic
information, Fed officials noted that former oilfield workers
were shifting into jobs as auto mechanics, while construction
and petrochemical companies had shortages in fields considered
complementary to the skills of frontline oil and gas workers.
"It's easier to place a welder right now than someone with a
four-year degree," said Jim Hanna, a vice president for human
resources and industrial relations with Fluor, the
engineering and construction giant working on the Chevron
project in Baytown.
Fluor's workforce at the Chevron site is already up to
3,000, with 600 more to be hired over the summer.
FEWER BMWS
In the Houston metropolitan area, which compared to the rest
of Texas has traditionally been most dependent on the energy
sector, the oil crash did not prevent a net gain of 23,000 jobs
last year. That was well short of the above-average 100,000
positions that the city had been adding in recent years as oil
production surged, said Patrick Jankowski, vice president of
research at the Greater Houston Partnership. But it is also more
in line with the city's long-run average and likely more
sustainable.
While there may be some impact on wages from the loss of
higher paying positions for geologists and engineers, said
Jankowski, some of the skilled construction trade and health
jobs that will replace them also pay above average.
Fluor's Hanna said it was typical for construction workers
to put in 50-hour weeks or more, with annual wages running
upwards of $100,000.
"I would not describe Houston's economy as strong, but I
would never use the word recession," Jankowski said. "We will
have a year or two of slower growth, rather than a boom...We
will be selling fewer BMWs."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Martin Howell)