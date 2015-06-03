CHICAGO, June 3 Banks must take a broader
approach to managing risks than just aiming to meet the minimum
standards for Federal Reserve stress tests and other
requirements, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
Firms that just "want to know what's on the test" are
falling short, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, and
must go the extra mile to develop capital policies that link the
bank's business strategies, risk appetite, budgeting and other
aspects of financial stability.
"A proactive, not a reactive, approach to stress testing
would clearly increase the resiliency of the individual firms
and overall financial system," Evans said in remarks prepared
for delivery to the Chicago Banking Symposium. "Even some of our
largest firms still lack something as fundamental as a robust
capital policy."
In recent months, with the financial crisis of 2007-2009 a
fading memory in some quarters, U.S. financial institutions have
redoubled efforts to roll back reforms designed to rein in
risk-taking. Evans' remarks take up an emerging theme among
regulators battling this backlash: that banks must hold
themselves to higher standards than the written rule.
Risk-management, Evans said echoing New York Fed President
William Dudley, is a matter of bank culture and not just
checking off boxes.
Evans also appealed to the business sense of his audience.
"Strong risk practices position the firm for success, while
poor risk-management decisions clearly translate into losses and
impact to the bottom line," Evans said. "Such a risk culture
makes good banking sense and serves as financial firms' best
form of defense - for themselves, their customers and the
broader financial system."
Evans did not address monetary policy or the state of the
economy in his prepared remarks, but is expected to take
questions afterwards that could touch on those themes.
(Reporting by Thomas Polansek, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)