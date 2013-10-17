By Ann Saphir
| MADISON, Wisc.
official known for his dovish policy views suggested on Thursday
that he is uncomfortable with using a specific unemployment rate
as a guideline for when the Fed should end its massive
bond-buying program.
"The single real piece of information here is that the
unemployment rate that we point to has been behaving in a
somewhat more challenging fashion to interpret for our monetary
policy choices, directions, especially for asset purchases,"
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters after a
speech.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in June that if then-current
forecasts turned out to be accurate, the U.S. central bank would
likely end its bond-buying program in mid-2014, when he expected
the unemployment rate to be about 7 percent.
"It would be not worth your while for me to speculate about
whether it's going to be in December, January, March ...; we are
going to have to see how things are going," Evans said.