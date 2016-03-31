NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. job growth of around
200,000 would be "very good," Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
President Charles Evans said on Thursday, adding he expects such
gains to edge lower as the labor market reaches an equilibrium
and as wages start to rise.
Investors are expecting about 205,000 jobs to have been
created in March, according to a Reuters poll. "Since I think
that steady employment gains when you are at full employment are
going to be a lot closer to 100,000 (per month) anyway, anything
like what we are hearing in the market consensus would be a very
good number," Evans told reporters.
"I expect to see continued good employment growth."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)