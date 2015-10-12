CHICAGO Oct 12 The Federal Reserve has reached
its full employment goal, a top U.S. central bank official said
on Monday, but it should not yet begin to raise interest rates
because it has not yet met its goal of reaching 2-percent
inflation.
"We have made great strides on the labor front; we can do
better, but in terms of that piece of the conditionality being
met, I think that that has been met," Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans said after a speech to the World Steel
Association, referring to the conditions the Fed has said it
wants to see before raising rates. "I am more concerned about
inflation moving up."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)