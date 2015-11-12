EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down ahead of pension vote

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 3 Brazilian stocks fell on Wednesday following a mixed batch of corporate earnings and ahead of a key vote on an overhaul of the country's pension system in Congress. The benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.9 percent after rising 2 percent on Tuesday, with many traders taking a cautious stance as a congressional committee prepared to vote on the planned pension reform. Investors see reduced pension spending as crucial to efforts