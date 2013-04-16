CHICAGO April 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve should
rethink its plan to exit from its super-accommodative monetary
policy "a little bit", a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
But the time for pulling back on the Fed's accommodative
policy is still "years down the road," Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans said at the Union League Club in Chicago.
Evans did not say whether he believed the Fed should still
plan to sell its assets eventually, as it had said it would when
it first laid out its exit plan in June 2011.
"Our balance sheet is a lot larger today than we thought it
would be in June 2011," Evans said.
The Fed has tripled the size of its balance sheet to around
$3 trillion through massive bond purchases aimed at holding down
longer-term borrowing costs, and has said it will keep up its
current monthly purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities until the labor market outlook
improves substantially.