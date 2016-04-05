REFILE-Tech, banks keep European stocks afloat
LONDON, May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6 percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, April 5 The U.S. central bank has to be proactive and aggressive to get up to the Federal Reserve's inflation targets, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in Hong Kong on Tuesday.
U.S. inflation measures have shown some recent strength, with the Fed's preferred annual measure flat at 1.7 percent in February, though still below its target of 2 percent.
After having raised rates for the first time in a decade in December, the U.S. central bank stood pat in January and again in mid-March, when it cited weakness overseas and an early-year market sell-off that has since reversed.
Evans, who has been pushing for only two rate hikes this year, repeated that risks to the economy are tilted to the downside.
He does not have a vote on policy this year, but does take part in the Fed's regular policy-setting meetings. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6 percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets on Tuesday.
BERLIN, May 23 Germany's DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce raised its growth forecast for the German economy to 1.8 percent from its previous estimate of 1.6 percent, the DIHK said on Tuesday.