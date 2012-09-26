HAMMOND, Ind., Sept 26 Chicago Federal Reserve
Bank President Charles Evans, a big supporter of the U.S.
central bank's latest bond-purchasing program to boost the
economy, said on Tuesday he expects no trouble when it is time
to reverse course.
Noting that it will be several years before the Fed will
likely move to raise interest rates, Evans said rate increases
will come in the context of robust economic growth, and it will
likely take some time for the Fed to bring its balance sheet --
now near $3 trillion, and likely much bigger by the time the Fed
begins to tighten policy -- back down to more normal levels.
"We are going to be working through this for quite a long
period of time just to unwind our balance sheet," Evans said
after a speech here. "I think we will easily be able to tighten
policy appropriately during that time."