By Ann Saphir
HAMMOND, Ind., Sept 26 The Federal Reserve
should keep on buying assets to lower borrowing costs until U.S.
employers are routinely adding 200,000 or more jobs a month, for
at least two quarters, a top Fed policy maker known for his
dovish views said on Wednesday.
"I think that would be a good marker - it's a threshold,
it's an indication," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told
reporters after a speech in this industrial Chicago suburb. "In
combination with (GDP) growth above trend, that would really
reinforce and solidify the idea that we are getting substantial
improvement."
The U.S. central bank earlier this month launched a new
round of quantitative easing, buying $40 billion of
mortgage-backed securities each month and promising not to let
up until labor market had improved substantially.
It also said it would keep short-term interest rates near
zero until at least mid-2015, even after the economy is expected
to show signs of strength.
The Fed did not define what it meant by a substantially
better jobs market, although several top policymakers have since
said they would look beyond just the unemployment rate, which
now stands at 8.1 percent.
Evans said he would want to see "downward momentum" in the
unemployment rate to below 8 percent. But if a stronger economy
entices more people back to the job search, the unemployment
rate could stay flat or even go up, he said. In that context, he
said, even an unemployment rate of 7.5 percent or 7.75 percent
would mark an improvement.
Evans, who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's
policy-setting panel next year, was a big supporter of the
latest round of easing, and on Wednesday called for the Fed to
do even more.
"This was the time to act," he told the Lakeshore Chamber of
Commerce Business Expo. "With the problems we face and the
potential dangers lying ahead, it is essential to do as much as
we can now to bolster the resiliency and vibrancy of the
economy."
Evans has long advocated keeping interest rates low until
the unemployment rate falls to 7 percent, as long as inflation
does not threaten to rise above 3 percent. On Wednesday he
reiterated his view that providing such specific guideposts
would boost the effectiveness of the Fed's efforts to jumpstart
the economy.
To boost the impact of its actions, the Fed should
explicitly say that it will be just as tolerant of inflation
running slightly above its 2-percent goal as it is about
inflation running slightly below, Evans said.
U.S. core inflation has run below 2 percent since 2008.
Unemployment, at 8.1 percent, is well above the 5.5 percent to 6
percent that many economists believe is normal for the economy
in the long run.
"We should not be resistant to policies that could move the
unemployment rate closer its longer-run level, but run the risk
of inflation running only a few tenths above our 2 percent
goal," he said. "Such accommodative policies could further
improve the employment picture, even beyond our recent highly
beneficial actions."
On Wednesday Evans also reiterated his view that the Fed
will need to expand its current round of bond-buying in the new
year to include Treasuries.
Operation Twist, under which the Fed buys about $45 billion
in long-term Treasuries and sells a like amount of short-term
ones, will expire at the end of the year. Evans said he would
support adding enough new bond-buying to make up the difference.