By Ann Saphir
| DES MOINES, Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa Feb 28 The U.S. economy should
emerge from the doldrums next year as long as the Federal
Reserves sticks to its super-easy monetary policies long enough
to give it the traction it needs, a top Fed official said on
Thursday.
"I am optimistic that we have appropriate policies in place
to help the economy achieve escape velocity by 2014," Chicago
Fed President Charles Evans said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the CFA Society of Iowa.
"But we need to be careful not to undermine our own policies
and remove accommodation prematurely, as the Japanese did."
Evans has been a key player in shaping the Fed's ultra-easy
policy stance, and was the first to champion the idea of tying
Fed policy to specific levels of unemployment and inflation.
In December the Fed adopted his plan, saying it would keep
interest rates near zero until the unemployment rate drops to at
least 6.5 percent, as long as the inflation outlook does not top
2.5 percent. Unemployment is currently at 7.9 percent.
The Fed is also buying $45 billion in Treasuries and $40
billion in mortgage bonds per month, in its third round of
so-called quantitative easing, and has said it would continue
the purchases until it sees substantial improvement in the labor
market outlook.
Fed officials backed QE3 in an 11-1 vote in January, but
minutes of that meeting released last week suggested a growing
number of officials had concerns about the risks and costs of
the central bank's policy course.
On Thursday, Evans made clear he was not among those
skeptics, brushing off warnings of "froth" in financial markets
as speculative, and calling high inflation a very unlikely
outcome of current Fed policies because wage pressures are all
but absent.
Instead, Evans focused on the benefits of current Fed
policy, saying he sees evidence they are working in the rise in
the stock market, easier credit conditions and an increase in
housing and car sales.
Evans forecast the U.S. economy would grow at about 2.5
percent to 3 percent this year, speeding up to between 3.5
percent and 4 percent next year. Those expectations, he said,
are predicated on the Fed keeping up its accommodative stance.
Unemployment will likely fall to close to, or a little
below, 7 percent by the end of next year and to 6.5 percent by
mid-2015.
On Thursday, Evans warned against "complacency," saying the
economy still faces downside risks and urging the central bank
not to withdraw its easy policies too soon, especially because
of the downside risks posed by potential U.S. fiscal tightening.
Japan's central bank failed to be aggressive enough, he
suggested, miring that country in slow growth and deflation that
serves as a warning for U.S. monetary policy.
"It is the specter of repeating the Japanese experience that
now keeps me up at night," Evans said.