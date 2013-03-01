By Ann Saphir
DES MOINES, Iowa Feb 28 The U.S. economy should
emerge from the doldrums next year if the Federal Reserve sticks
to its super-easy monetary policies, a top Fed official said on
Thursday, even as he warned that cutting back too early would be
a "big mistake."
The Fed is buying $45 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion
in mortgage bonds per month, its third round of "quantitative
easing," and has said it will continue the purchases until it
sees substantial improvement in the labor market outlook.
"I don't think we are anywhere near the end of the program,"
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told
reporters after speaking to the CFA Society of Iowa here.
In fact it will likely take until at least the end of the
year before the jobs outlook improves enough for the Fed to stop
its bond purchases, Evans said, and it will likely be mid-2015
before unemployment drops enough to allow the Fed to begin to
think about a rate increase from current near-zero levels.
"I am optimistic that we have appropriate policies in place
to help the economy achieve escape velocity by 2014," he said,
even as he acknowledged the downside threats to the economy from
U.S. fiscal consolidation and economic troubles overseas.
"But we need to be careful not to undermine our own policies
and remove accommodation prematurely, as the Japanese did," he
said. If the Fed were to raise rates too soon, he told reporters
after the speech, "what would happen is the economy would slow
and we'd find ourselves in another tailspin."
Evans has been a key player in shaping the Fed's ultra-easy
policy stance, and was the first to champion the idea of tying
Fed policy to specific levels of unemployment and inflation.
In December, the Fed adopted his plan, saying it would keep
interest rates near zero until the unemployment rate drops to at
least 6.5 percent, as long as the inflation outlook does not top
2.5 percent. Unemployment is currently at 7.9 percent.
'WAY PREMATURE'
Most Fed officials, including Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke,
want to continue their extraordinarily easy policies given the
high jobless rate and inflation below their 2 percent target,
and they do not want to derail a recovery that has faltered in
each of the last three years.
But minutes of that meeting released last week suggested a
growing number of officials had concerns about the risks and
costs of the central bank's policy, and a number of policy hawks
including Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher have called for
tapering off the Fed's bond purchases soon.
"It's premature to talk about tapering" the asset-purchase
program, Evans said on Thursday, adding that by "tapering" some
Fed officials actually mean "ending" the purchases. "I think
it's way premature."
On Thursday, Evans brushed off warnings from his more
hawkish colleagues of "froth" in financial markets due to
easy-money policies, and called high inflation a very unlikely
outcome because wage pressures are all but absent.
Instead, Evans focused on the benefits of current Fed
policy, saying he sees evidence they are working in the rise in
the stock market, easier credit conditions and an increase in
housing and car sales.
And he repeated his view that the Fed should continue
purchasing bonds until the economy creates 200,000 new jobs a
month for six months.
Evans forecast the U.S. economy would grow at about 2.5
percent to 3 percent this year, speeding up to between 3.5
percent and 4 percent next year. Those expectations put Evans at
the top end of the latest official Fed forecasts for the
economy, released in December.
EMPLOYMENT GROWTH
Unemployment will likely fall close to, or a little below, 7
percent by the end of next year and 6.5 percent by mid-2015,
Evans said. If the economy grows faster than he expects, the
unemployment rate could reach the 6.5 percent threshold sooner,
setting the stage for a rise in interest rates, Evans said.
But a rate rise at that point is not locked in, he said. The
Fed may still decide to keep rates low even after that if
inflation is still uncomfortably low.
The central bank should begin to remove accommodation before
unemployment falls to a more normal 5.5 percent level, he added.
Evans warned against "complacency," saying the economy still
faces downside risks and urging the central bank not to withdraw
its easy policies too soon, especially given the estimated 1
percent drag on the economy expected from U.S. fiscal tightening
this year, not counting the sweeping budget cuts known as
sequestration scheduled to go into effect on Friday.
"I am concerned about the risk that Washington might jam the
recovery at the line of scrimmage by piling some more unhelpful
near-term fiscal restraint on top of this already sizable
effect," Evans added.
Japan's central bank failed to be aggressive enough, he
suggested, miring that country in slow growth and deflation that
serves as a warning for U.S. monetary policy.
"It is in fact that specter of repeating the Japanese
experience that now keeps me up at night," Evans said.