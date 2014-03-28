By Michael Flaherty
| HONG KONG, March 28
HONG KONG, March 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve
will need to keep rates at rock bottom until late 2015, a top
Fed official said on Friday.
Raising rates earlier, whether to head off the risk of
financial instability or unacceptably high inflation, could
dangerously depress already low inflation and derail a recovery
that is finally gaining steam, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery in
Hong Kong.
"I currently expect that low inflation and still-high
unemployment will mean that the short-term policy rate will
remain near zero well into 2015," Evans said. "(B)y the time the
policy rate increases, it will have been near zero for about
seven years."
The Fed has kept rates near zero since December 2008 and
bought trillions of dollars of long-term securities to push down
unemployment, which rose as high as 10 percent in the aftermath
of the recession.
Now that the jobless rate has fallen to 6.7 percent, the Fed
has begun dialing down its massive bond-buying program.
Last week, policymakers said they would trim their monthly
purchases to $55 billion from $65 billion, and reiterated plans
that put them on track to wind down the program before the end
of the year.
But the Fed has also said it will keep rates low for a
"considerable time" after it ends the bond-buying, because
despite the improvement, too many Americans who want to work
remain out of a job.
Last week, Fed Chair Janet Yellen roiled financial markets
by saying that after the Fed wraps up its bond-buying, likely by
this fall, rate rises could come around six months later.
Evans on Friday made it clear he expects the Fed to need to
keep rates low for much longer than that.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6 percent pace in the fourth
quarter, and despite a severe winter that slowed growth in early
2014, most economists and Fed officials expect the momentum to
pick up in coming months.
But despite the improvement - in no small part due to help
from Fed policies, Evans noted - inflation by the Fed's
preferred gauge is just 1.1 percent, well below the central
bank's 2-percent target.
Evans said there are no signs inflation is set to rise, as
many had warned would happen if the Fed continues to pin rates
at zero.
"If the Fed embarked prematurely on more restrictive
monetary policy conditions, these adverse actions would work to
reduce inflation to further unacceptably low levels," he said.
Nor should the Fed use a rate increase to combat the
potential for "financial exuberance," Evans said.
Several Fed policymakers, notably the influential Fed
Governor Jeremy Stein, have argued recently that monetary policy
should be less accommodative when risks to financial stability
are on the rise.
"I am not saying that financial stability concerns are not
relevant for the economy or that policymakers should not take
decisive action against developments that threaten financial
stability," Evans said. "Rather, I am saying that the
macroprudential tools available to policymakers are
better-suited safeguards to addressing financial risks
directly."
(Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Ken Wills)