May 9 U.S. inflation is running lower than the Federal Reserve's ideal but it is not so low that it would require a policy response from the central bank, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

"I think it's way too early to think like that," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. "I think it's likely to be transitory."

Evans said he expects inflation to rise back to about 1.5 percent, still lower than the Fed's target.

The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month to spur growth and hiring.

The program has helped spur hiring but unemployment is still too high and inflation is still too low and the Fed should "continue to try as hard as it can" to put the economy back on a better footing, Evans said.