(Adds background, interest rate projection)
By Howard Schneider
INDIANAPOLIS Oct 13 The Federal Reserve should
err on the side of caution in its coming decision about when to
raise interest rates for fear of upending the U.S. recovery in a
weak world economy, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles
Evans said on Monday.
"The biggest and costliest downside risk is that in our
haste to get back to 'business as usual' monetary policy, we
could stall progress and backtrack to the economic circumstances
of recent years," with subpar growth, low inflation, and
near-zero interest rates, Evans said in a speech to a teacher's
investment conference in Indiana.
Evans repeated that he thinks interest rates probably should
not be increased until the start of 2016, perhaps a half year
later than investors currently expect and later than many of his
Fed colleagues.
"We should be exceptionally patient," in raising rates, even
to the point of letting inflation rise above the Fed's target,
he said.
As it stands, Evans projects the economy won't hit the Fed's
full-employment and two percent inflation goals for up to three
years, during which the Fed could leave interest rates at
stimulative levels while cautiously inching them higher.
His comments and others over the weekend emphasized how
rising concern about the global economy is complicating the
Fed's internal debate about an initial interest rate increase
expected next year.
With the euro zone weak and China slowing, there is little
inflationary push from abroad. Meanwhile the rising value of the
dollar, Evans and other Fed officials have noted, may weigh down
inflation by making imported goods cheaper, while slowing U.S.
exports and output.
In remarks that cautioned about European and Japanese
difficulties in raising inflation, Evans said he sees little
price pressure, weak wage growth, and no change in public
expectations about price levels. Inflation expectations are
considered one gauge of future prices, with rising expectations,
for example, causing households and businesses to behave in a
way that pulls prices higher.
"I am concerned about the possibility that inflation will not
return to our 2 percent target within a reasonable period of
time," Evans said.
Evans does not currently have a vote on the Fed's
rate-setting committee, but will join it in January.
His comments, a summary of what might be considered the
dovish end of the Fed's policy spectrum, said that weak wage
growth and several measures of labor market slack mean the U.S.
economy still has ground to make up from the sharp 2007 to 2009
financial crisis and recession. He suggested fiscal policy, in
the form of increased investment on infrastructure, may be
needed to increase demand, create jobs and eventually raise
prices.
There remains "a significant gap between our goal and
current conditions," he said.
(Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
and Andrew Hay)