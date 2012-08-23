* Evans says Fed should be doing more given jobs, inflation
By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Aug 23 The Federal Reserve should do
more to boost the United States economy as the most recent
uptick in employment data is still not good enough, Chicago Fed
President, Charles Evans, told a news briefing in China on
Thursday.
"The (July) employment data was a little better than
expected," said Evans, one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers
and who has led the most recent calls for active easing of
monetary policy.
"It is still not nearly good enough," he added. "We need
300,000 to 400,000 (new jobs) a month to get to where we should
be."
U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in July
- 163,000 and ahead of market forecasts of 100,000 - but an
increase in the jobless rate to 8.3 percent kept prospects of
further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve on the table.
Investor expectations of imminent Fed action on more
quantitative easing - so called QE3 - are now at fever pitch
after the Wednesday publication of minutes from the U.S. central
bank's last policy meeting of July 31-August 1.
The minutes said many policymakers thought more monetary
accommodation would be needed "fairly soon" without a
substantial and sustainable strengthening in the pace of
economic recovery.
Evans said the Fed had room to act to boost the economy and
increase employment given the backdrop of moderate inflation.
Asked what the key issues under discussion at the Fed were
to evaluate the need for QE3, Evans said the U.S. central bank
was still trying to work out the seasonal impacts on labour
markets and economic activity.
Evans reiterated that he thought current economic conditions
already warranted action, adding that this was the third
successive summer slowdown seen in the United States, and that
as the Fed had acted to boost activity in the previous two
downturns, there was every reason to be prepared to act this
time.
The Fed has kept U.S. benchmark short-term interest rates
near zero since December 2008 and signalled it will keep them
there until late 2014 to bolster a weak recovery.
U.S. economic growth slowed to 1.5 percent in the second
quarter as consumer spending faltered, and unemployment remains
far too high for the comfort of a central bank that has a dual
mandate to keep inflation low and employment high. Job growth
slowed sharply in the second quarter to just 75,000 jobs per
month from 226,000 in the first quarter.
WATCHING FOR QE3
Financial markets have been watching carefully for signs of
whether the Fed will launch a new round of bond buying at its
next meeting, on Sept. 12-13.
Evans has called for the Fed to keep interest rates low
until the jobless rate falls below 7 percent or inflation
threatens to top 3 percent. He does not have a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting panel this year.
Other more hawkish regional heads have warned against more
bond purchases, saying they would yield diminishing returns.
Two unprecedented rounds of so-called quantitative easing so
far by the Fed have seen it buy $2.3 trillion in long-term
securities to push down borrowing costs still further.
But China - which parks much of its $3.2 trillion of foreign
reserves in U.S. Treasuries - has complained that America's
loose monetary policy limits its returns and ultimately
threatens the value of its investment.
During his trip, Evans has met with senior Chinese economic
advisors. He travels to Hong Kong on Friday.
With ultra-low interest rates and a strengthening yuan
currency eating into the value of its U.S. dollar holdings,
China is also acutely conscious of U.S. fiscal finances.
Looming U.S. budget cuts and tax hikes, commonly known as
the "fiscal cliff", were cited by Evans as a key risk.
"The fiscal cliff is something we need to be extremely wary
of," he told reporters.
A failure by Congress to act to avoid the cliff would
trigger a "significant recession" and the loss of some 2 million
jobs, Congressional Budget Office director, Doug Elmendorf, said
on Wednesday, adding that the economy was already being held
back as firms put off investment and hiring.
The report from the nonpartisan agency should intensify
pressure on Congress and the White House to resolve deep
differences over cutting spending or extending tax cuts enacted
during the George W. Bush administration.