ANN ARBOR, Mich Sept 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last week to launch a fresh round of bond-buying will provide "important added stimulus" to jobs and shore up the economy against possible future shocks, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

"With the problems we face and the potential dangers lying ahead, it is essential to do as much as we can now to bolster the resiliency and vibrancy of the economy," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery at a breakfast sponsored by the Bank of Ann Arbor.

But the U.S. central bank could do still more, Evans said, including stating a tolerance for policies that could produce slightly higher inflation as long as those policies also bring down the jobless rate.

"Such accommodative polices could further improve the employment picture, even beyond our recent highly beneficial actions," he said.

Evans has been a tireless advocate for further monetary easing in recent years, even as the central bank's unprecedented steps to pull the economy from a deep recession and bolster the recovery drew fire.

The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December 2008, promised to leave them there for years to come, and undertook two rounds of bond purchases totaling $2.3 trillion. Evans, who does not have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year, has argued that high unemployment and stable inflation made a case for doing even more.

Last week, it did: the Fed said it would buy $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month for as long as it takes for the job market to improve, and would likely keep rates low through mid-2015, well beyond the point where the economy could be expected to strengthen.

It was a formulation of policy that came very close to one that Evans has embraced for the past year: vow to keep rates low until unemployment drops below 7 percent or inflation threatens to top 3 percent, and buy bonds if progress on jobs is not fast enough.

On Tuesday Evans said he "wholeheartedly" supported the Fed's new policy, even though it did not set explicit targets for labor market improvement.

"This was the time to act," he said.

Evans cast the debate over monetary policy as one between optimists who believe further easing can deliver a stronger economy, and pessimists who say it will only spark inflation. Pessimists have warned for years about higher inflation, only to have their predictions fall short, he said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate remains stuck above 8 percent, and without new stimulus, the pace of economic growth would be nowhere near fast enough to bring it down at an acceptable rate, he said.

Further, he said, risks to the U.S. economy are rife: a potential global slowdown, the risk of spillover from Europe's sovereign debt crisis and the looming raft of tax increases and spending cuts set to kick in at the end of the year unless Congress acts. All could shock the economy and send it back into recession, he said.

"We cannot be complacent and assume that the economy is not being damaged if no action is taken," Evans said. "I am optimistic that we can achieve better outcomes through more monetary policy accommodation."