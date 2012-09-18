By Ann Saphir
ANN ARBOR, Mich Sept 18
ANN ARBOR, Mich Sept 18 The U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision last week to launch a fresh round of
bond-buying will provide "important added stimulus" to jobs and
shore up the economy against possible future shocks, a top Fed
official said on Tuesday.
"With the problems we face and the potential dangers lying
ahead, it is essential to do as much as we can now to bolster
the resiliency and vibrancy of the economy," Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery at
a breakfast sponsored by the Bank of Ann Arbor.
But the U.S. central bank could do still more, Evans said,
including stating a tolerance for policies that could produce
slightly higher inflation as long as those policies also bring
down the jobless rate.
"Such accommodative polices could further improve the
employment picture, even beyond our recent highly beneficial
actions," he said.
Evans has been a tireless advocate for further monetary
easing in recent years, even as the central bank's unprecedented
steps to pull the economy from a deep recession and bolster the
recovery drew fire.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December
2008, promised to leave them there for years to come, and
undertook two rounds of bond purchases totaling $2.3 trillion.
Evans, who does not have a vote on the Fed's policy-setting
panel this year, has argued that high unemployment and stable
inflation made a case for doing even more.
Last week, it did: the Fed said it would buy $40 billion
worth of mortgage-backed securities each month for as long as it
takes for the job market to improve, and would likely keep rates
low through mid-2015, well beyond the point where the economy
could be expected to strengthen.
It was a formulation of policy that came very close to one
that Evans has embraced for the past year: vow to keep rates low
until unemployment drops below 7 percent or inflation threatens
to top 3 percent, and buy bonds if progress on jobs is not fast
enough.
On Tuesday Evans said he "wholeheartedly" supported the
Fed's new policy, even though it did not set explicit targets
for labor market improvement.
"This was the time to act," he said.
Evans cast the debate over monetary policy as one between
optimists who believe further easing can deliver a stronger
economy, and pessimists who say it will only spark inflation.
Pessimists have warned for years about higher inflation, only to
have their predictions fall short, he said.
Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate remains stuck above 8
percent, and without new stimulus, the pace of economic growth
would be nowhere near fast enough to bring it down at an
acceptable rate, he said.
Further, he said, risks to the U.S. economy are rife: a
potential global slowdown, the risk of spillover from Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and the looming raft of tax increases and
spending cuts set to kick in at the end of the year unless
Congress acts. All could shock the economy and send it back into
recession, he said.
"We cannot be complacent and assume that the economy is not
being damaged if no action is taken," Evans said. "I am
optimistic that we can achieve better outcomes through more
monetary policy accommodation."