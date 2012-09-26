HAMMOND, Ind., Sept 26 The Federal Reserve
should keep on with its current round of asset purchases until
U.S. monthly jobs growth tops 200,000 for a couple of quarters,
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on
Wednesday.
The Fed earlier this month said it would buy $40 billion in
mortgage-backed securities each month and keep on buying for as
long as it takes to achieve substantial improvement in the labor
market, but it did not specify exactly what milestones it would
be watching for.
Evans, one of the central bank's most aggressive doves, said
he would look for a "couple of quarters" in which U.S. employers
add at least 200,000 jobs, and perhaps even 250,000 jobs, each
month before he would consider the labor market substantially
better. Unemployment, he added, would also need to be well below
8 percent, perhaps as low as 7.5 percent.
U.S. unemployment has been above 8 percent for more than
three years.