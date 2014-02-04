DETROIT Feb 4 The Federal Reserve will likely
keep interest rates near zero until late 2015, a top Fed
official said on Tuesday, adding that raising rates before then
to fight risks to financial stability would be a "poor choice."
"I currently expect that low inflation and still-high
unemployment will mean that the short-term policy rate will
remain near zero well into 2015," Chicago Federal Reserve
President Charles Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery to
the Detroit Economic Club.
The Fed slashed rates to near zero in December 2008 and has
kept them there ever since in an effort to boost growth and
hiring in the face of the worst recession in decades. It has
also bought trillions of dollars of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities, swelling its balance sheet to $4
trillion in a bid to force down long-term borrowing costs as
well.
The economy enters 2014 with much better momentum, Evans
said Tuesday; the headwinds it has faced, including fiscal
restraint, have receded. In a nod to such improvement, the Fed
began in December to reduce its massive bond-buying program, and
last week cut it again, to $65 billion a month.
But Evans warned that risks remain, with unemployment at 6.7
percent, well above the 5.25 percent he views as consistent with
a healthy economy, and with inflation running at about half the
Fed's 2 percent target.
"Monetary policy is highly accommodative, and needs to
remain so for some time," said Evans, who does not have a vote
on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year.
By the time the Fed begins raising rates, Evans said on
Tuesday, they will have been near zero for a "startling" seven
years.
Some of his colleagues at the Fed have warned that keeping
rates low for so long could lead to runaway inflation and could
encourage investors to take outsized risks, threatening the
stability of the financial system.
On Tuesday, Evans said he saw very little chance of high
inflation, and indeed was more worried about the deleterious
economic effects of inflation staying low for too long. And
while he acknowledged that low rates could encourage risk-taking
in pockets of the economy, "these risks currently do not warrant
altering the stance of monetary policy," he said.
In fact, he argued, raising rates to stem the threat of
financial instability would hurt employment and push inflation
down further, paradoxically increasing the chance of a financial
crisis.
"This approach would be a particularly poor choice when
other tools are available, at lower social costs, to address
financial stability risks," he said.