Sept 29 The Federal Reserve does not want to
have to "backtrack" after raising rates so it should patiently
seek to push inflation up to a sustainable level of 2 percent, a
top U.S. central banker said on Monday.
"If we stay in this environment for an extended period of
time and then there were a downturn, we've used up all our best
policy tools and it's a tough slog from here on out," Chicago
Fed President Charles Evans said on CNBC television.
Citing central banks in Europe and Japan, which he said had
to "backtrack" after tightening policy due to low growth and
inflation, Evans said: "No, we don't want to have to do that."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)