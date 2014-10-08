By Ann Saphir
| PLYMOUTH, Wisc.
Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday again urged the U.S.
central bank to be "exceptionally patient" on raising rates,
noting downside risks to both growth and inflation.
With longer-term inflation expectations falling near
post-crisis lows, Evans said he was "concerned about the
possibility that inflation will not return to our 2 percent
target within a reasonable period of time."
That, coupled with continued slack in labor markets, argues
for "being patient about when we first increase the federal
funds rate and being patient about setting the pace of rate
increases once we have begun to move," he said.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since December
2008 and has bought trillions of dollars of long-term securities
to push borrowing costs still lower.
But with unemployment, at 5.9 percent last month, well down
from its recession-era high, the Fed is planning to end its
bond-buying stimulus later this month and most top Fed officials
want to begin raising rates next year.
Not so Evans, who has previously said he prefers to wait to
raise rates until 2016. On Wednesday morning, in an economic
briefing sponsored by BMO Harris and Lakeland College, Evans
reiterated his discomfort with calls for raising rates sooner
than later. Rates should stay low, he said, even at the risk of
inflation rising temporarily above the Fed's 2-percent target.
Evans rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting
panel next year.
Evans said he forecasts economic growth of 3 percent over
the next 18 months, unemployment falling to 5 percent by the end
of 2016, and inflation rising slowly back to 2 percent over the
next three years. But downside risks to that forecast, including
sluggish growth around the globe, remain, he said.
Even more important, he added, is the risk of raising rates
too hastily, which could choke growth and force the Fed to
backtrack.
"I believe that the biggest risk we face today is
prematurely engineering restrictive monetary conditions," he
said, according to prepared remarks.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)