By Lindsay Dunsmuir
| EAST LANSING, Mich.
EAST LANSING, Mich. Dec 1 The Federal Reserve
must forcefully communicate that U.S. interest rates will rise
at a gradual pace after its initial hike, Chicago Federal
Reserve President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.
Evans is among a handful of policymakers who believe the
central bank should not raise rates at its policy meeting this
month, but has recently pivoted to emphasizing the pace of
monetary policy tightening rather than the date of the initial
hike.
"It is vital that when we first raise rates, the FOMC...
strongly and effectively communicates its plan for a gradual
path for future rate increases," he said in remarks prepared for
delivery to a local business group in East Lansing, Michigan.
The Fed has held interest rates near zero for seven years
but is widely expected to begin tightening monetary policy at
its next meeting on Dec. 15-16.
Evans said he had "some nervousness" about the imminent
decision. He added that the Fed needed to avoid financial
markets viewing any increase, if there is one at its next
meeting, as suggesting policymakers are less inclined to keep
monetary policy accommodative to achieve its aims of maximum
employment and a 2-percent target inflation rate.
"I would view this as an important policy error," he said.
Evans repeated his view that interest rates should be raised
"very gradually," that it could well be appropriate for the Fed
funds rate to still be under 1 percent by the end of next year,
and continued to fret about a weak inflation outlook.
"I talk to a wide range of business contacts, and virtually
none of them are mentioning rising inflationary or cost
pressures. No one is planning for higher inflation. My contacts
just don't expect it," he said.
Core inflation will be just below 2 percent at the end of
2018, he estimates.
Last month Evans warned of a potential "trail of tears" if
the United States plows ahead with raising interest rates at a
time when much of the rest of the world is easing monetary
policy to deal with slowing global growth.
Evans has a vote through the end of the year on the Fed's
rate-setting committee, but rotates into a non-voting position
for 2016.
