EAST LANSING, Mich. Dec 1 The Federal Reserve should use the communication tools at its disposal at its December meeting to spell out a gradual pace of rate increases, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters following remarks to a local business group in Michigan if the Fed should emphasize gradual rate increases in its December statement, economic projections or at Chair Janet Yellen's press conference, Evans said all would be helpful.

"We are going to have to talk, we are going to have to see how much we agree on that, details matter in terms of how you describe it," Evans said. "It depends on the chair and if that's an agreeable idea. I would expect her to talk about that at the press conference as well." (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)