May 30 The Federal Reserve should not use
monetary policy tools to address financial stability risks, a
top Fed official said, pushing back against a rising tide of
support, both within and outside of the U.S. central bank, for
doing just that.
"Degrading monetary policy tools to mitigate financial
instability risks would lead to inflation below target and
additional resource slack," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
said in slides prepared for presentation at a conference in
Istanbul on Monday. The slides were released by the bank on
Friday.
Regulations, oversight, and market discipline should instead
be used to rein in risk-taking, Evans said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)