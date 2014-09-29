Sept 29 The Federal Reserve should leave rates near zero until the first quarter of 2016, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, repeating a view he has had for quite some time despite a steadily improving economy.

The strengthening dollar, he said, will play into his thinking on policy because of the effect it will have on dampening trade and inflation.

With inflation lingering below 2 percent for so long, it could be beneficial to promise to bring it back to the Fed's target within 2 years, he said, although as a general rule a 2-year deadline to reach the inflation target might be too aggressive, he said.

Fellow policymaker Narayana Kocherlakota of the Minneapolis Fed proposed a 2-year deadline for reaching the inflation target in a recent speech.

