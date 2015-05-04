COLUMBUS, Indiana May 4 A hike in U.S.
short-term interest rates is "on the table" at each
policy-setting meeting of the Federal Reserve, but that does not
mean it will actually happen, Chicago Fed President Evans said
on Monday.
"It could be the case that we don't raise rates until much
later this year, but it could be the case that we raise rates in
June -- it will be depend on the data and how we all feel about
it," Evans, who has a vote this year on the central bank's
policy-setting panel, told reporters after a speech here.
"I didn't say I would be comfortable with anything, all I said
was, we will go into the meeting and the possibility is that we
decide to hike, as opposed to a couple of years ago when we
issued forward guidance."
Evans has said he does not think it is likely the economy
will be ready for a rate hike until early 2016.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft)