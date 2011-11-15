NEW YORK Nov 15 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Tuesday there is a role for making more asset purchases, including in the mortgage debt market, if current policy is not boosting the economy enough.

Evans also said that given weak economic growth and high unemployment projections, the U.S. central bank should firm up its guidance on how long interest rates remain low, adding they will likely need to stay at ultra-low levels beyond mid-2013.

The Fed has said it expect to hold rates low until then.

"To the extent that we are not making adequate progress in closing that gap in the timeframe that we should, then I think additional asset purchases could further firm our commitment to accommodative policy," Evans told reporters after a speech at the Council of Foreign Relations. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)