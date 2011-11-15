NEW YORK Nov 15 Federal Reserve Bank of
Chicago President Charles Evans said on Tuesday there is a role
for making more asset purchases, including in the mortgage debt
market, if current policy is not boosting the economy enough.
Evans also said that given weak economic growth and high
unemployment projections, the U.S. central bank should firm up
its guidance on how long interest rates remain low, adding they
will likely need to stay at ultra-low levels beyond mid-2013.
The Fed has said it expect to hold rates low until then.
"To the extent that we are not making adequate progress in
closing that gap in the timeframe that we should, then I think
additional asset purchases could further firm our commitment to
accommodative policy," Evans told reporters after a speech at
the Council of Foreign Relations.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases and Leah Schnurr; Editing by James
Dalgleish)