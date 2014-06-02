ISTANBUL, June 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve's 2
percent inflation target should not be seen as a ceiling and
could be higher, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a
presentation at a conference in Istanbul on Monday.
Fed officials have been worried that inflation is running
well below the central bank's 2 percent target. But there are
signs it is starting to tick up. Prices rose 0.2 percent in
April, pushing the year-on-year reading up to 1.6 percent - the
largest gain since November 2012.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick
Tattersall)